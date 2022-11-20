There will be flooding in places, says Met Éireann. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued an orange warning for “intense” rainfall in counties Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The rain is expected to begin on Monday morning at 7am with the warning to last until Monday at noon.

“Some very intense falls of rain are possible. There will be flooding in places,” said the national forecaster.

‘Thundery pulses’

A yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for counties Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Westmeath.

“Heavy or thundery pulses” of rain in these counties on Sunday night and Monday will lead to flooding in places, says Met Éireann.

The yellow warning begins from Monday morning at 3am and will continue until Monday evening at 8pm.

Read more