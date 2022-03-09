The Department survey found that two in five people would like an even balance of forests and agriculture in their ideal landscape.

The Dealer read with interest the results of the “Attitudes to Afforestation in Ireland” survey which was commissioned by the Department of Agriculture.

The findings confirm that the public is publicly disposed to forestry.

According to the respondents, the most important benefits of forests relate to woodlands’ contribution to climate change (25%), enhanced air quality (15%), as well as improved biodiversity (14%) and mental health (14%).

Overall, 88% of those surveyed said they thought forests and woodlands benefited local communities.

Tellingly, almost two in five people said they would like an even balance of forests and agriculture in their ideal landscape, while a further quarter would like a forest-dominated landscape.

However, while these findings -–which were elicited from interviews with over 1,000 adults – were largely positive and will help frame national woodland policy, it must be recognised that they are in essence aspirational.

Will the Department now commission a similar survey of farmers and landowners to secure their views on forestry, and of the current forestry programme?

Surely, it would be a worthwhile exercise to canvass the views of the people on whose lands the country’s woodlands of the future are to be planted?

Now that would certainly be a survey worth reading; but will it ever be commissioned?

I won’t hold my breath.