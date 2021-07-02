The president of ICOS has highlighted the benefits of co-operatives beyond agricultural communities. \Declan Marren

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has urged all in society to consider the benefits of the co-operative approach in addressing the many challenges facing communities at this time.

“In the agricultural sector, we are seeing innovation across all areas, aligned to the co-operative system,” the president of ICOS Jerry Long commented.

The statement came ahead of Saturday’s International Day of Co-Operatives, which celebrates the impacts of co-operative structures on society.

“We are actively collaborating with government and policymakers to drive positive change in the sector, but also change that benefits the economy, society and the environment,” he said.

Co-operative innovation

The ICOS president emphasised the co-operative model's ability to overcome adversity through innovation.

“Our co-operative livestock marts have showed great capacity to innovate during the pandemic, when moving to online livestock sales to maintain this vital element of the agri-food supply chain, while complying with public health restrictions,” Long said.

