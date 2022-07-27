The International Miss Macra Festival was officially launched in the Anner Hotel, sponsored by Cashel Mart. The launch was attended by Elaine Houlihan, Munster VP of Macra na Feirme, Margaret Byrne, International Miss Macra 2019, Joan Pollard Carew, representing contestant sponsor Michael Carew’s Jewellers, Declan Ryan representing the adjudication panel, Richard Long, representing the host families, Ciara Shine from the South Tipperary Macra Executive, committee members and representatives from this year’s contestants.
Elaine Houlihan, Munster vice-president with Margaret Byrne, International Miss Macra 2019 (reigning).
The presentations included an outline of the festival, which will take place over the August bank holiday weekend (July 29 -31).
Friday 29: A charity disco will be held in Coffey’s of Stouke from 9.30pm. All door proceeds will go to local cause ‘Kick It For Corey’. Saturday 30: In the morning, contestants have their private interview with the three-person judging panel. At 7pm, they will take to the stage in the Anner ballroom for the TFM Ltd cabaret, which will be MC’d by Spin South-West radio’s Valerie Wheeler. This will be followed by music from band The Music Makers at 10.30pm. Tickets are €15, available at the door. Sunday 31: A gala banquet will take place in the four-star Anner Hotel, Thurles, with music afterwards by Silver Dollar and DJ. At midnight, the crowning of International Miss Macra 2022, sponsored by the Anner Hotel, and first and second runners-up, sponsored by FBD and Tipperary Co-op respectively, will take place. Banquet tickets are €60 (pre-booking essential), tickets for the afters (band and crowning only) are €15.
All ticket information is available on www.missmacrafestival.com, by emailing missmacra@gmail.com or by contacting Jim (chair) on 087-751 3824.
