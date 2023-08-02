Many farmers in the west still go without internet, according to census data. \ Donal O'Leary

A lack of internet availability is continuing to lock out some farmers in the west from accessing schemes, payments and farm business online.

The Western Development Commission (WDC) has highlighted census data which shows that 14.4% of households in Leitrim, 13.4% in Mayo and 13.3% in Roscommon are without internet access of any form.

Leitrim’s internet access is the worst in the State where the average number of households without internet runs at 8.7%.

WDC policy analyst Deirde Frost told the Irish Farmers Journal that “none of these statistics are unduly surprising”.

“This is the reason we have the National Broadband Plan. This continues to make the case for why there should be a quicker and more effective rollout,” she said.

Frost explained that it is more often elderly and rural dwellers in each of the counties who are less likely to have internet connection, particularly older farmers.

“There is still an age divide when it comes to internet access and this may be greater in farming and rural communities,” she added.

‘Major concern’

IFA Leitrim chair Liam Gilligan said that there is “still a great lack of internet” in the most rural parts of the county.

“There doesn’t seem to be any great improvements being made. It’s a major concern for people,” he highlighted.

Gilligan described how, due to a lack of internet access, many Leitrim farmers are still registering calves via the postal white card, keeping much of their farm business to the pen and paper.

His counterpart in Mayo, Jarlath Walshe, said farmers without internet are “dependent on the planner and it’s taking money away all the time”.

