The weekly study guides cover a wide range of topics from animal enterprises to agri-environmental challenges.

Each week a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home. The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new leaving certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions. The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or alternatively, classroom assessment.

TASK 1

List the constituents of milk

TASK 2

Study the factors that influence the composition of milk.

Answer the following questions:

1 Which breed mentioned provides the highest overall milk protein and fat percentages?

2 Explain why poor performing cows should be culled?

3 What time of day should you milk cows for higher milk fat percentage?

4 What is the dilution effect?

5 Which feed is best for increasing milk fat percentage?

TASK 3

List and briefly explain the use of three modern technologies used in Irish dairy production

TASK 4

Considering economics, briefly explain the importance of the milk quality standards