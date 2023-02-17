Billy Kelleher MEP says fertiliser prices are leading to higher food prices for consumers.

MEP Billy Kelleher has called for a European Commission investigation into “possible price manipulation” by some fertiliser manufacturers and suppliers.

Kelleher said such an investigation should be part of an immediate intervention from the EU to reduce fertiliser costs for farmers and avoid further food inflation.

The Ireland South MEP warned that while a long-term EU fertiliser strategy is needed, immediate intervention is needed now.

Speaking from Brussels, Kelleher said that “many farmers are unable to purchase fertiliser at these excessively high prices” and highlighted that “nitrogen, phosphorus and potash prices are unsustainably expensive”.

“Farmers who don’t have the cash or the ability to secure credit to buy fertiliser will see reduced yields.

“At the end of the day, this ends up with higher food prices for consumers, adding fuel to the fire to the inflation woes already facing the European Union,” he added.

EU policy

The Fianna Fáil MEP suggested that the EU has “plenty” of long-term plans such as the Farm to Fork and biodiversity and sustainable pesticides strategies, but that there is not even a short-term plan to support farmers reduce their input costs.

“Time is running out if we are to avoid food prices continuing to rise based on high input costs.

MEP Kelleher says a long-term plan is needed to support farmers reduce their input costs.

“Additionally, I have requested the Commission to investigate the possibility of price gouging and manipulation by some fertiliser manufacturers and in the wholesale supply chain.

“We need fair practices in the EU single market and if improper activities are unearthed, the Commission and member states must act,” concluded Kelleher.

