The decision by the European Commission to open an investigation into anti-dumping measures on the import of urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) fertiliser is a positive step, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan has said.

He said it would help in addressing concerns from farmers across Europe regarding the highly protected EU fertiliser production sector.

In April, the European farmers’ organisation COPA-COGECA, supported by the IFA, lodged a complaint with DG Trade at the European Commission.

The IFA has said that this resulted in an investigation being opened to see whether fertiliser manufacturers would suffer “a threat of injury” should the anti-dumping measure on UAN be suspended.

“Farmers contend that excessive profits achieved by fertiliser manufacturers, represented by Fertilisers Europe, means such a threat is unfounded.

“Meanwhile, it is estimated that the annual cost to EU farmers from the UAN anti-dumping measure alone ranges from €545m to €1.1bn,” according to the IFA.

Urgency

Cullinan said that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue “rightly highlighted” the current fertiliser crisis and the need to address anti-dumping measures during Monday’s Agriculture Council meeting.

“We hope the Commission will complete their investigations as a matter of urgency.

“It is imperative that farmers have their voices heard by Commission officials. Current fertiliser prices, which have more than doubled in the past 12 months, are not sustainable and are now at a level that threatens European food production,” he added.

Questioning

MEPs will have an opportunity to question the Commission during an exchange of views on fertiliser anti-dumping measures in the Agriculture Committee on 30 November.

“We hope that the Commission will take this opportunity to go further and rebalance the fertiliser market and make it fairer for farmers by abolishing all anti-dumping duties and import duties on fertilisers,” Cullinan said.