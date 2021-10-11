The fire occured in a large shed on the Marble Arch Road in Belcoo.\Philip Doyle.

Some 16,000 chickens were killed in a shed fire in Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, on Sunday.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said.

The NIFRS attended the fire at 7.30am on Sunday, which occurred on the Marble Arch Road in Belcoo.

“A water tanker and appliances from Belleek, Enniskillen and Irvinestown stations attended the scene,” the NIFRS said.

Large shed fire

“Firefighters using breathing apparatus and water jets worked in difficult conditions to bring the large shed fire under control by [3.50pm].

“Unfortunately, 16,000 chickens were killed in the incident,” it said.

The NIFRS said an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Fire not suspicious

A spokesperson for the PSNI told the Irish Farmers Journal that the NIFRS made police in Enniskillen aware of the fire on Sunday after 7.30am and that fire crews were attending.

"However, a police presence was not required as the fire was not believed to have been suspicious."