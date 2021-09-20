Dublin Fire Brigade attended a fire in a field in Kinsealy, Fingal, Co Dublin.\ Dublin Fire Brigade

Four units of Dublin Fire Brigade, including a water tanker, battled a blaze on Sunday night where a large amount of straw bales were set on fire on a farm in north Dublin.

Both gardaí and the emergency services attended the fire, a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended a fire that occurred at a field in Malahide where a number of [straw] bales were lit on fire.

"No injuries have been reported at this time," the spokesperson said. They confirmed that no arrests have been made so far and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Four units including a water tanker are currently attending a hay barn fire in #Kinsealy Fingal.



??? Smoke is drifting across the area



?? if affected keep all windows and doors closed#Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/ji2EjGQbOH — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 19, 2021

Emergency calls

Dublin City Council told the Irish Farmers Journal that its fire department received multiple emergency calls on Sunday night relating to the fire.

"We received multiple 999/112 calls. The first was logged at 19:24, the fire was fully extinguished at 02:12," the council said.