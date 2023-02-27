Gardaí are currently investigating the theft of a New Holland T7 200 from a farmyard in Leck, Shercock, Co Cavan, over the weekend.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, gardaí said that the tractor was taken sometime between Friday 24 February and Saturday 25 February.

The tractor was bearing the Northern Irish registration of VJZ 6218 and also had a broken rear right beacon on the cab, gardaí on the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook page said.

It is also understood that the tractor went towards the town of Shercock and took a right turn towards Corduff.

Appealing for information, gardaí have asked if anyone remembers seeing this tractor or can assist in any way to please contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042-969 4570.

Diesel

Meanwhile, in Rhode, Co Offaly, over 1,000l of green diesel has been stolen from Conal Glynn’s farmyard.

The Faithful County farmer told the Irish Farmers Journal that he didn't contact the gardaí because he didn't see the point.

"I went visiting a friend in Roscommon a few weeks ago and it must have been then when they stole it, there’s about 1,000 to 1,500 stolen," he said.

Glynn stresses that gardaí need to be more proactive on this front, as this is not the first time he has had diesel stolen.

“If certain groups of people are seen with diesel tanks in the back of their van, gardaí should seize the whole lot,” he said.