Lakeland said its thoughts were with the injured man and wished him a speedy recovery. \ Philip Doyle

Lakeland Dairies is investigating the circumstances which led to a man employed by a contractor on its Killeshandra site on Tuesday afternoon.

The emergency services were called and attended promptly and the man was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The company told the Irish Farmers Journal: “Our current understanding is that this involved a malfunction of welding equipment being used in the contracted working area.

“Our first thoughts are with the person affected by this accident and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

The co-op thanked the emergency services for their attendance and assistance following the accident.

An Garda Síochána said its members attended the scene around 3.30pm on the day and the man, aged in his 20s, was conveyed to Cavan General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

“This matter has been referred to the Health and Safety Authority,” a Garda spokesperson said.