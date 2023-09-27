A number of investigations are ongoing this week after a man died at Loughrea Mart in Co Galway on Saturday last.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating the incident.

During the mart’s autumn cattle show and sale, a bullock jumped out of the mart ring and into the crowd.

Loughrea Mart has extended its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the man, named locally as Michael McLoughlin from Roscommon, who was a well-known figure in the mart community.

“Our thoughts are with the McLoughlin family and all who were involved and present at the mart on Saturday when the accident occurred,” the mart said in a statement.

The mart thanked all who helped in any way on the tragic day, as well as the emergency services who attended the scene. It also stated that investigations are ongoing “within the mart”.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that no decision has yet been made on whether the weekend cattle sales will go ahead on Friday and Saturday.

Ray Doyle of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) Ray Doyle said that ICOS will review mart ring safety in light of the tragic incident. Loughrea Mart is not affiliated to ICOS.