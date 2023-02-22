This week details of new TAMS III incentives for farmers to invest on farm were released. The details released on the scheme so far are positive and the flexibility and options available to farmers have increased in the main. Smaller-type yet significant investments that really benefit the efficiency, safety and welfare on farms are now attracting grant aid, which is hugely positive.

Far from being a freebie for farmers, if nothing else the announcement of some of the scheme details highlights the extensive investment made by farmers every year in rural Ireland. This is investment in land and farms outside of the M50, where real thriving businesses that last for generations are situated.