New investment on Irish farms declined by 11% in 2022, after a number of years of substantial growth, the Teagasc National Farm Survey shows.

The decline is evident across all systems, except for dairying where investment was up marginally by 2% year on year.

“On aggregate, across farm systems, on-farm investment totalled over €1.35bn across the farms represented by the survey. Investment on dairy farms remained highest; at an average spend of €46,005 per farm in 2022,” the survey found. On the average suckler farm in 2022 investment expenditure totalled €5,085, while it stood at €21,997 on tillage farms.

Farm debt remained stable year on year, with 61% of farms having no farm business related debt. This varies by farm type, with two-thirds of dairy farmers having borrowings in 2022 and one-quarter of suckler farms having borrowings. The average dairy farm debt fell 8% in 2022 to €127,477. On suckler farms, loans fell by 9% to €27,435 while on finishing farms debt was up 7% to €50,015.

On sheep farms the average debt stood at €34,634, while loans increased substantially on tillage farms to €78,375.

The majority of farm-related debt was classified as medium to long-term in 2022, with 75% of farmers who had loans having these loan terms. Some 18% related to hire purchase or leasing and 7% were considered to be short-term debt.

The average debt-to-income ratio on dairy farms improved year-on-year at 0.77 and stood at 0.69 on tillage farms in 2022. The debt to income ratio of suckler farms with borrowings was relatively high compared to other farm systems at 2.14.