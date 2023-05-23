Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) president Gerry Coffey has said he stepped down from the role due to what were, in his opinion, corporate governance issues and conflicts of interest at the body.

Coffey said that while president of the IPAV, he was refused access to audited accounts and management accounts and was excluded from events.

"As directors, we have a fiduciary duty to our members to know what's in these accounts. I just wanted the same treatment as all the previous presidents before me, but, because I'm not a yes man, I was sanctioned," he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Coffey claimed that he was investigated "for thumping the table at a very heated board meeting, many months after the event took place".

"I was willing to engage in mediation but the CEO never wanted to engage," he alleged.

In response, a spokesperson for IPAV said: "In relation to mediation, the issue at hand was subject to a very serious complaint by an employee of IPAV, the CEO.

"IPAV’s employee handbook specifies that employees are entitled to have complaints investigated. The particular complaint was investigated and was upheld by the board."

'Regret'

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, the IPAV said that it was with regret it received Coffey's letter of resignation. However, it rejects his allegations.

"It rejects the allegations made against it by Coffey, which were heard and considered by the full IPAV council (board) and which were unanimously found by them to be without substance.

"It also rejects what it considers to be a lessening of the significance of certain of these issues made by Mr Coffey in publicly quoted statements."

Launch

Another issue Coffey said he had while president was not getting a say in where the launch of the agricultural report was to be held.

"I wanted to bring the launch of the agri report to the west of Ireland, had continuously told Pat [Davitt, IPAV CEO] that I wanted the launch in the west of Ireland and he gave the choice of online or in Portlaoise."

In response, an IPAV spokesperson said: "The location for the launch of the farming report was decided upon following a survey of members, not by the CEO."

Coffey's resignation comes just two weeks after the body's vice-president Joanne Lavelle stepped down from her role.

Coffey wanted to acknowledge the good work that the CEO has done over the years for the institute, but added that it is a very bad state of affairs that it has come to this.

The IPAV was established in 1971 as a representative professional body for qualified, licensed auctioneers.