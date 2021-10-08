Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Friday signed a statement on joint cooperation in agriculture between Ireland and New Zealand with the New Zealand Minister for Agriculture, Damien O’Connor.

The Department of Agriculture and its New Zealand equivalent are to work together more often in the future on farming, sustainability and food.

On Friday, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue signed a statement on joint co-operation in agriculture between Ireland and New Zealand with New Zealand Minister for Agriculture Damien O’Connor at a meeting in Teagasc Ashtown.

The statement says that both countries are focused on increasing the productivity, inclusivity and resilience of the respective primary sectors.

“As agri-food exporting nations, we also share a commitment to a fair, rules-based global trading system and acknowledge the role of inclusive and progressive trade in supporting all pillars of sustainable development.

Solutions

“The governments of Ireland and New Zealand recognise the urgent need to find solutions that address the impact of agricultural production systems on the climate, water quality and biodiversity.

“No country can address these existential challenges alone. Ireland and New Zealand recognise that active global partnerships are an integral part of achieving our domestic and global ambitions.

"Building on our strong history of bilateral co-operation in agriculture, this statement re-affirms the agricultural co-operation partnership between Ireland and New Zealand,” it said.

Officials from both departments will meet annually for farm policy dialogues.

Long history

Minister McConalogue said that New Zealand and Ireland have a long history of positive engagement on sustainable agriculture and climate action.

“I have no doubt enhanced co-operation, particularly in the field of research partnerships, will be of benefit to farmers in both of our countries. As farmers, as agricultural sectors and as people, Ireland and New Zealand share so many positive traits.

“We are deeply committed to providing a sustainable agricultural model while producing food that is exported across the globe.

"We also support an agricultural sector that plays such a key role in supporting our respective rural communities and the overall economy,” he said.