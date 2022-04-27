Ireland is set to remain in a favourable position regarding farm decline into the coming years, the report suggested. \ Philip Doyle

Ireland is the only EU member state to see an increase in the number of farms from 2003 to 2016, a study requested by the European Parliament’s AGRI committee has found.

The trend in farm decline witnessed in all other EU countries was not seen in Ireland over this timeframe, when the number of farms increased by 3% leaving Ireland in the “most stable” situation of any member state with regards to a potential decline in farm holdings, according to the report.

The total number of farms in the EU dropped by a third from 15m to 10m, with smaller farms seeing a larger hit to numbers across the EU.

States that have been members of the EU since before 1990 recorded the most dramatic reduction in farm holdings, with the number almost halving in the 26 years to 2016.

In these same countries, the number of farms over 50ha in size grew by a fifth over this period.

It was suggested that these EU-wide trends appear to have stabilised since the 2013 CAP reform.

Future predictions

The report noted that when past developments in the number of EU farms is projected into future years, a significant further decline is forecast, with 267,000 farms likely to be lost per year until 2040.

CAP changes

However, it was also recognised that such predictions would not take into account CAP changes or other developments in the agricultural sector.

When the economic, social and environmental risks of farm decline were modelled by the researchers, it was found that border-midlands-western and the northeastern regions of Ireland were at no risk of farm decline in the years leading up to 2040.

These regions are forecast to see the number of farms remaining stable or increasing over this period, in contrast with 96% of the EU’s regions which are set to see the number of farms drop further.

No data was presented for the southern half of the country.