Ireland has an opportunity to cement a unique competitive edge in the food sector if moves are made quickly, according to Fine Gael.

This unique edge, the party has said, will be secured by developing sustainable and environment-protecting changes in the food supply chain.There is a considerable opportunity to reduce adverse environmental impact at every point along the food supply chain, from production, processing, packaging and presentation, while offering consumers more choice, the Fine Gael Policy Lab claims.

Deputy Richard Bruton, chair of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party, said Ireland cannot ignore features of the sector that are not sustainable.

“These include high levels of food waste, high levels of single-use items and non-recyclable plastics, poor emission balances from our land use patterns, a loss of biodiversity and a lack of focus on local and in-season produce in our consumer choices. There is much that can be done to address these issues,” he said.

Some key recommendations the party has come up with for the sector include developing community projects to demonstrate best practice.

Emphasis was also put on developing better market pathways and reward structures so that farmers can see a prosperous income stream from the new activities which Government commitments seek - in carbon farming, in renewable production and in environmental services.

“While it is a sector of which we are highly proud and our high-quality food production has earned international recognition, the sector as a whole accounts for two-thirds of all consumer plastic,” Bruton said.

Food watse

Over 1m tonnes of food is wasted beyond the farm gate, he said, with an estimated 25% wasted inside the farm gate.

“In addition to this, half of compostable material does not end up being composted.

“A circular approach is ideally suited to get all of us - producers, processors, retailers, consumers, hotels and restaurants alike - to look at how each link in the supply chain operates to see how we can deliver outstanding nutrition without the environmental damage which now occurs,” he said.

Better farm incomes

MEP Colm Markey said the agri-food sector has an important role to play and the benefits can result in better farm incomes and new economic opportunities through carbon farming, renewables and the bioeconomy, better quality food, and greater resilience of our enterprises into the future.

“There are some fantastic examples of good practice at home and abroad which we can build upon. It is equally important that the sector be assisted to work together on shared goals and be properly rewarded for results,” he said.