Ireland has committed to the provision of €75m for the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) to address food security across the world as signed by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on Wednesday 15 December.

Minister McConalogue said that WFP is a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict, which is exacerbated by the effects of climate change and COVID-19.

This agreement, which was also signed by Minister of State for Overseas Development Colm Brophy and WFP executive director David Beasley will run from 2022 to 2024.

Minister McConalogue stated that this “new Strategic Partnership Agreement” with the WFP Ireland’s highest ever contribution and confirms Ireland's commitment to fighting world hunger, in conjunction with WFP.

David Beasley said: “The UN WFP is proud of its partnership with Ireland, a steadfast supporter to WFP for decades.

Ireland has understood the impact of the climate crisis on food security and is a champion of nutrition

“This new multi-year strategic partnership agreement will extend support until 2024, providing flexible and key support particularly in Syria and those countries affected by the Syrian crisis, reaching vulnerable refugees across the region. Ireland has understood the impact of the climate crisis on food security and is a champion of nutrition.

“WFP thanks Ireland for the commitment made through various advocacy efforts and looks forward to continuing this partnership.”

Ireland’s history

Addressing hunger is a cornerstone of Ireland’s international development policy and is one that is informed and influenced by Ireland’s own experiences of famine and food insecurity, Minister Brophy said.

humanitarian crises will never be solved by humanitarian responses alone

“Ireland’s partnership with WFP is an important expression of this commitment, at a time when food insecurity is at unprecedented levels.

“But humanitarian crises will never be solved by humanitarian responses alone.

“That is why we are using Ireland’s seat at the UN Security Council to advocate for political action that addresses this challenge, working very closely with the WFP,” Brophy said.

Minister McConalogue concluded by encouraging other Governments around the world to take steps towards giving the WFP the reliable funding they require.