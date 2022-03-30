The European Commission announced the €500m emergency fund for farmers last week. Approximately €16m will go to Ireland.

Ireland is to get approximately €16m of the €500m support package for farmers announced by the European Commission last week, according to a spokesperson for Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Member states have also been permitted to top up this fund by 200%.

This mechanism is above that usually permitted for European aid, where member states can only top up EU funds by 100%.

The €16m of emergency funding from Europe could therefore be topped up to €48m by the Irish State, if Government chose to do so.

‘Crisis fund’

On Wednesday, the IFA began to reference a sum of €48m as the “crisis fund that is available” for farmers, with IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden and sheep chair Kevin Comiskey calling for beef and sheep farmers to receive their share.