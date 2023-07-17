The average annual air temperature for Ireland between 1991 and 2020 was 9.8°C. \ Philip Doyle

Ireland has become warmer and wetter in the last 30 years, Met Éireann has found in new research looking at the country’s climatic averages for the years 1991 to 2020.

The average annual air temperature for Ireland between 1991 and 2020 was 9.8°C, which is one of the most noteworthy findings from Met Éireann's research.

Compared with the prior 30-year period, this indicates a rise of 0.7°C. Furthermore, over the past 30 years, mean temperatures have increased nationwide in all seasons.

Average rainfall

Ireland's annual average rainfall now stands at 1,288mm, an almost 7% increase compared with the period 1961 to 1990. Regional differences are also noticeable, with Ireland's west and north exhibiting the largest increases in yearly rainfall.

Climatologist and project manager for Met Éireann Mary Curley said: “The publication of Ireland’s most recent climate averages allows us to assess how Ireland’s current climate compares to the previous 30-year period.

"We know that the atmosphere is warming and what we’re seeing at the local and national scale fits the international picture.

“Importantly, the data provides information about typical climate conditions for a particular location and is a crucial benchmark for weather and climate conditions.

It’s important to remember that weather patterns can vary significantly from year to year

"This serves as an important resource for Government and relevant stakeholders to enable informed decision making to benefit society,” Curley said.

She added that “while these averages give us an up-to-date baseline to compare our current and future weather to, it’s important to remember that weather patterns can vary significantly from year to year”.

Met Éireann rainfall graph 1991 to 2020.

The release of these findings by Met Éireann comes ahead of the World Meteorological Organisation's (WMO) publication of the global climate averages (or climate normals) for 1991-2020, due to take place this August.