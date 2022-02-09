A new Ireland-only record of 3,603 MW was also established on Saturday.

Wind generation on the Island of Ireland has hit a record high of 4,584 megawatts (MW), surpassing the previous total of 4,489 MW set in February 2021.

Last Saturday, wind energy reached a peak of 96% of all-island demand for electricity, according to analysis from national grid operator EirGrid.

A new Ireland-only record of 3,603 MW was also established on Saturday, beating the previous record of 3,591 MW set in February 2021.

Commenting on the records, EirGrid chief executive Mark Foley said: “For over 24 hours from Saturday morning, engineers in our control centres in Belfast and Dublin managed a power system that comprised of over 70% wind power.

“This is an amazing technical achievement and is testament to the expertise of the SONI staff in Belfast and the EirGrid staff in Dublin.”