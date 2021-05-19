The launch of the Teagasc Signpost Programme, which took place virtually on Tuesday 18 May 2021. From left are: Professor Gerry Boyle, Teagasc director; Deirdre Ryan, director of the Origin Green and Quality Assurance programmes with Bord Bia; Steven Fitzgerald, Dairy Signpost Programme farmer; Dr Tom O’ Dwyer, manager of the Signpost Programme; and Dr Siobhán Kavanagh, Signpost Programme communications and engagement specialist.

A total of 100 farmers and over 40 industry partners will work together to combat the challenges faced by the agricultural sector over the next five years.

The Signpost Programme, launched by Teagasc this week, will see 100 farmers work closely with researchers and advisers to make changes on their farm to improve both environmental and economic sustainability.

Emissions will be monitored on these farms, while carbon sequestration and storage will also be measured.

These farmers will be role models and their messages and experiences from the programme will be shared nationally through farm walks and media to show how innovative, new and upcoming technologies and research can be implemented on farm.

Speaking at the launch, An Taoiseach Michéal Martin stated that the Signpost Programme is needed to demonstrate best practice and to allow the measurement of carbon sequestration.#

The programme will allow the science to be rolled out on farms and brought to the wider community

The Signpost Programme is the only one of its kind in Europe and will fulfil one of the actions of Ag Climatise, which aims to establish a network of exemplar farms working to tackle climate change while remaining economically resilient. The programme will allow the science to be rolled out on farms and brought to the wider community.

Teagasc director, Prof Gerry Boyle, stated that the programme “underlines the seriousness with which the entire agriculture and food sector considers the challenge of climate change”.

Teagasc outlined the key objectives of the programme, which include:

To lead and support the transition of Irish farming towards more sustainable systems.

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions to the range of 17.5-19MtCO2 by 2030.

To reduce ammonia emissions by 5% below 2005 levels by 2030.

To improve water quality and to improve biodiversity.

To reduce costs and improve margins from farming.

Dr Tom O’ Dwyer is the manager of the Signpost Programme. He stated that the programme has two main elements which include a network of Signpost farms and the Signpost advisory campaign.

In short

100 Signpost farmers.

Led by Teagasc.

40 industry partners.

Run over five years.

Aims to improve environmental and economic sustainability.