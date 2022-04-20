Ireland returned to the top of the global food security index (GFSI) table for 2021, somewhat under the radar. Given what has happened in Ukraine over recent weeks and what it has done to both the availability and cost of energy and fertiliser and likely impact on food production and trade later this year, it is worth exploring Ireland’s place in contributing to global food supply.

A mix of weighted criteria is used in putting the index together in which 100 is the most favourable food security environment. The top two criteria are food affordability and food availability, each with a 34.2% weighting, followed by quality and safety plus natural resources and resilience, each with a 17.6% weighting.