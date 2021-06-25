The provisional agreement on the next CAP presents some benefits for smaller farmers and the environment, but the Irish Government resisted them all, Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy has said.

The party’s spokesperson on agriculture reiterated that the main problem facing the CAP was the EU budget previously agreed by the Government.

Carthy said the payment redistribution measures included in the agreement represented the minimum.

He insisted the Government should use its much sought ‘flexibility’ to ensure the redistribution of payments in Ireland went beyond the minimum.

Budget

“The unacknowledged biggest challenge facing the CAP negotiators was that they have been working on the basis of a terrible EU budget – signed off on by the Irish Government – which has resulted in the proportion of the MFF assigned to CAP being reduced from 37% to 30%,” he said.

"In essence, that means that Irish farmers will be asked to carry out more actions but for less supports."

The agreed minimum of 85% convergence, 10% front loading and €100,000 upper limit payment each represent benefits for smaller and poorer farmers, he said.

“These benefits must represent the absolute minimum that can be delivered over the coming years. Within these frameworks is the ‘flexibility’ for which Minister McConalogue fought so hard.

"The big question is now whether he will use this flexibility to deliver further redistribution or if, in fact, his position during negotiations was to minimise any distribution of funds to those farmers most in need.”

Redistribution

Carthy said Sinn Féin will continue to advocate for maximum redistribution, including 20% front loading and the implementation of upper limits on payments to the fullest possible extent.

“Perhaps Minister McConalogue will now share his own opinion on these matters with the farmers of Ireland and the rural communities that depend on them,” Carthy concluded.