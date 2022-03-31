Ireland must move quickly to secure EU capital grant supports to establish a viable biomethane and biofertiliser sector in Ireland.

The comments came from Pat Smith at today’s Energy Show in the RDS who said funding could be secured from the commission to under the REPowerEU initiative.

Smith said that substantial EU capital grant supports would be on offer for Biomethane plants.

“On the 8 March, the Commission published a Communication on a joint action for more affordable, secure and sustainable energy, REPowerEU, which included proposals to increase biomethane production capacity in Europe to 370TWh per year” said Smith.

Historically, long term feed-in tariff supports was deemed necessary for a sustainable biomethane industry in Ireland but a substantial once off capital grant from the Government could allow the sector develop quickly.

Smith said that Ireland, more than any other country in Europe, needs to move quickly and ensure that we fully participate in the REPowerEU initiative and secure as much funding as possible to assist in the development of a sustainable biomethane and biofertiliser sector.