Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is asking the public to reduce food waste and help achieve the Department’s strategy, Food Vision 2030.

Speaking today, Minister McConalogue said: “On International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, I urge everyone to achieve the ambition of Food Vision2030, which provides a path forward to halve food waste in Ireland by 2030.”

In May of this year, the Minister announced almost €180,000 funding under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund, for initiatives aimed at reducing food waste generated by food businesses, retailers, wholesalers or suppliers in rural areas.

These initiatives will help support projects in rural areas in reducing food waste and contribute to our commitment to reduce the amount of food we waste, in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Food Vision 2030.

Currently, Ireland generates more than 1m tonnes of food waste each year

Retail and manufacturing level

FoodCloud is a charity which has developed a digital platform to connect retail and other food businesses which have surplus food. The food is safe and of high quality, which the local community groups can distribute to those in need. This technology is now being extended by FoodCloud to support initiatives in other countries across Europe.