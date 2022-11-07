Ireland will not achieve the target of all water bodies at good or high status by 2027, says director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Laura Burke.

Speaking at Bio Farm 2022, Burke said that only 54% of surface water bodies are in satisfactory condition.

Some 16% of estuaries, 10% of coastal waters, 1% of rivers and 3% of lakes are in decline in Ireland, according to the agency's latest assessment.

The first cycle of the water framework directive began in 2007 with an objective to have all water bodies in good or high status by 2015, then it was moved out to 2021 and now it's at 2027.

'Further away'

"When you look at the changes since 2007, we are actually further away from meeting our objectives than ever.

"We are not going to hit it [target], we are further away from the level of ambition in the beginning and the trends are going in the wrong direction," she said.

She added that water quality has declined across all categories in monitored water bodies in Ireland. Improvements are happening. However, these are being offset by declines, she said.

Issues with nitrate and phosphorus pollution are worse in the east and southeast of the country, Burke said.

"In the east and southeast of the country, we have a problem and it is getting worse.

"The nitrate levels there are too high, they are getting worse and we are also seeing that there is a significant increase in dairy activity. The two are connected," she said.

Phosphate

Issues around phosphate are more prominent on poorly draining soils. The Cavan-Monaghan border, the west of the country and the Suir catchment are where the majority of issues are occurring.

"One-thousand-six-hundred water bodies are impacted by pollution and at risk of not meeting the 2027 objectives.

"Agriculture is the main widespread pressure. There is 200 more water bodies impacted by agriculture compared to the previous assessment," she said.

Burke said that excess phosphorus and nitrogen losses to the water are causing the problems.

Certain farming areas need to be targeted in order to see results, she warned.

It's a case of the right measure in the right place, she said.