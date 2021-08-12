Sea levels around Ireland have risen 2mm to 3mm per year since the early 1990s. / TBC

A report published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that annual average surface air temperature in Ireland has increased by over 0.9°C over the last 120 years, with a rise in temperature being observed in all seasons.

Annual precipitation was 6% higher in the period from 1989 to 2018, compared with the 30-year period 1961 to 1990.

There is a significant rise in sea levels, increased ocean acidity and higher ocean temperatures are also observed in our oceans and coastal areas.

The satellite observations indicated that the sea levels around Ireland have risen by approximately 2mm to 3mm per year since the early 1990s.

Increased river flows

There has been an increase in river flows across most of Ireland since the early 1970s and evidence in recent years of an escalation in potential drought conditions, especially in the east.

There has been an increase in river flows since the early 1970s. / Philip Doyle

The report found that Ireland’s oceans and native ecosystems are responding to these changes, resulting in changes in ocean species and a longer growing season on land.

The land cover observations since 1990 show increases in the areas covered by artificial surfaces and forest, while there is a decrease in wetland areas.

Highlighting the importance of the status of Ireland’s climate report Met Éireann director Eoin Moran said: “As citizens in Ireland and around the world are now seeing the impacts of climate change, through evermore extreme weather events, fires and flooding, etc, high-quality observations of the climate are crucial to help inform society’s response to the climate emergency.”

Commenting on the findings, Marine Institute interim CEO Mick Gillooly said: “Long-term climate monitoring programmes are needed to provide the evidence required to support national climate policy and action.”

The long-term observations in Ireland provide important insights on the causes and consequences of climate change.

Increases in atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide have been observed in Ireland, and reflect the increasing global levels of these key drivers of global warming.

The EPA, Met Éireann and the Marine Institute jointly published the report, which brings together the evidence of the changes that have occurred across Ireland’s environment, from both long-term detailed measurements on Ireland's land, oceans and atmosphere.

It also shows linked data from satellite observations from programmes such as Copernicus.

The report recognised that progress has been made in several areas of Ireland’s observation infrastructure, resourcing, analyses and co-ordination, since the 2012 climate status report.

Nonetheless, further action is needed to ensure the national climate observation system is fit for purpose for the coming decades.