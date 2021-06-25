If Ireland was representative of the whole world, the increase in global temperature would be 3°C, according to Professor Myles Allen of Oxford University.

This, of course, includes the entire emissions portfolio, from transport to agriculture to electricity generation and everything in between.

At present, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that governments around the world have pledged to limit warming to 1.5°C by 2050.

Allen noted that Ireland is a typical developed country and could lead the way on emissions reductions.

Restrictions

The professor of geosystem science was speaking at the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) Climate Change conference this week.

The argument is often posed that Ireland contributes so little to global warming - at an estimated 0.1% of the total contribution – that it should not be subject to the same restrictions as other countries.

The argument is often associated with the fact that Ireland is a small country, producing enough food to feed approximately 50 million people.

The majority of this food is meat and milk, where the majority of the animals’ diets comes from grass, either fresh or silage. Ireland’s relatively mild and wet climate allows for efficient grass production.

The number of ruminant animals producing milk and meat often comes under scrutiny for their contribution to methane emissions.

GWP*

Allen is an advocate for the GWP*, an alternative method of methane accounting which is not used as part of the IPCC's standards.

The GWP* differs to the GWP100, which places a value on the global warming potential of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide.

The GWP* accounts for the current year’s methane emissions and the trend for the most recent 20-year period.

In his talk, Allen explained that:

Every tonne of carbon dioxide drives up global temperatures by 0.45 trillionths of a degree.

Every tonne of nitrous oxide has the same warming impact as 265t of CO2.

1t/year of steady methane emissions has the same warming impact as 8t/year of steady CO2 emissions.

Any permanent decrease in methane emissions has the same warming impact as a one-off emission of 2,400t of CO2 or 120t/year spread over the following 20 years.

Any permanent decrease of methane emissions has the same warming impact as a one-off removal of 2,400t of CO2. A decrease in methane emissions of 0.33%/year (3%/decade) has the same impact as zero CO2 emissions.

Allen stated that the GWP100 underestimates the reductions in methane, and that this matters if farmers were to fail in meeting reduction targets. He added that if methane emissions increased by 1% a year, it would completely negate the impact of carbon dioxide reductions.