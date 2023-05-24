Certa states that it is committed to reducing its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

Ireland's largest fuel supplier, Certa, a subsidiary of DCC plc, has acquired solar PV supplier Alternative Energy Ireland (AEI) in a bid to become Ireland's most progressive energy company.

AEI was acquired for an unknown sum. It has been in operation since 2007 and is the country's longest-established renewable energy specialists. They are very active in the agricultural solar PV industry.

The company designs and installs renewable energy systems including solar PV panels that generate electricity, solar thermal panels that heat water, heat recovery ventilation systems and home heat pumps.

Certa

Certa says the acquisition will allow its commercial, industrial and domestic customers to make greener, sustainable choices and to transition to renewable energy solutions that reduce their carbon emissions and lower their energy costs.

Furthermore, Certa states that it is committed to reducing its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 or sooner. Its acquisition of AEI will support its own energy transition programme, including the installation of solar PV panels that will enable more of its forecourts to generate their own power. The entire Certa operation is currently powered by 100% Green Electricity.