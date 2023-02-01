Ireland is the largest net exporter of beef in the northern hemisphere, just behind Brazil, Australia, Argentina and New Zealand overall globally. Other countries like the US export more, but they are also major importers as well.
As Bord Bia presented at the recent meat seminar, Irish beef has a high-quality reputation across Europe among consumers and meat buyers. That has been built over decades of trade – centuries in the case of Britain – added to by various Bord Bia promotional campaigns.
