Neoen is actively seeking to engage with Irish farmers, eager to explore the promising potential of harnessing solar power.

Established in 2008, Neoen is on a mission to support Irish farmers on their path toward a more sustainable future.

The development of solar power offers a multitude of advantages, benefiting both landowners and the surrounding communities:

Clean and sustainable energy generation: by harnessing the boundless energy of sunlight, solar power serves as a source of clean and renewable energy. This paves the way for a significant reduction in our dependence on fossil fuels, thereby contributing to the crucial fight against climate change, and towards Ireland’s energy security/sovereignty.

Mitigating greenhouse gas emissions: in alignment with the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021, the Irish agricultural sector faces the challenge of reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25% before 2030. Solar farms can help in meeting this target.

Optimal land utilisation: solar farms can be strategically designed and implemented on a diverse range of land types. This presents farmers with a unique opportunity to make the most of their land, not only by securing a fixed income generating solar energy but also by utilising the ground for grazing sheep. Additionally, farmers can derive a steady income stream through the lease agreement.

Benefiting local communities: annual benefit funds are established for the life of the project, providing grants to local community organisations and educational projects. School and community groups will be able to learn about renewable energy technologies and our future energy system.

Neoen proudly marked a significant milestone in April 2022 by delivering Ireland’s inaugural large-scale solar farm in Millvale, Co Wicklow.

This pioneering project has not only proven to be a resounding success for the local community and the environment but has also created lasting benefits for the landowners, Trevor Johnston and Gilbert White. In their first year of a remarkable 35-year lease agreement with Neoen, Trevor articulated: “It’s a win-win situation; you can’t lose. We continue to farm the land with sheep while producing energy and food.”

If you are interesting in solar energy, the team in Neoen would love to speak with you, email contact.ireland@neoen.com