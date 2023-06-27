Ireland also has 95MW of what is known as autoproduction ground-mounted solar PV systems installed.

Solar photovoltaics (PV) expansion in Ireland has been rapid, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Despite an initial slow start, solar PV was able to provide up to 10% of Ireland’s electricity demand at times during May.

In the first report of its kind, the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA) detail the growth in solar PV generation across Ireland at all scales.

To date, some 680 megawatt (MW) worth of solar PV systems are connected to the grid, generating 599,131MWh of electricity annually. A target of 8 gigawatts (GW) of solar generation by 2030 was set as part of the Climate Action Plan.

Solar PV is now generating enough electricity to supply close to 144,650 homes annually, displacing 202,127 tonnes of carbon.

The report outlines that in 2022 and 2023, successful projects in the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS), which is a Government scheme that provides support to renewable electricity projects in Ireland, began to energise.

Today, Ireland now has 371MW of large-scale solar farms, known as utility-scale solar in the industry, connected to the grid, the smallest of which is just below 1MW in size.

Solar PV generation in numbers.

There are now also 5MW of mini-generation projects connected to the grid. Mini-generation projects typically have a capacity of between 17kVA and 50kVA. Kilovolt-amps (kVA) describes the maximum electricity demand that can be catered to by an ESB connection, but this value is, in most cases, similar to the size of a solar PV system (in kilowatts) that can be installed with that connection.

These projects are usually installed by businesses, farms, and other commercial operations but the electricity is typically used on site.

The ISEA states that up to 500 domestic grid connection applications, known as inform and fit (NC6) applications, are being processed every week

The report also highlights how almost 60,000 homes in Ireland now have solar panels on their rooftops, with over 200MW connected to the grid.

The ISEA states that up to 500 domestic grid connection applications, known as inform and fit (NC6) applications, are being processed every week.

Ireland also has 95MW of what is known as autoproduction ground-mounted solar PV systems installed. These solar panels are mounted on land rather than rooftops and do not export electricity to the national grid, but instead generate electricity for self-consumption by a house or business.

Solar PV will become a common sight across Ireland.

Speaking about the findings in the report, ISEA CEO Conall Bolger said: “With each passing day, we witness the profound impact that solar energy has on our society, economy, and environment, we truly are at the beginning of a solar revolution”.

“It is incumbent on all stakeholders to work together to maximise the potential of solar in helping Ireland deliver a decarbonised electricity supply and to achieve the Government’s Climate Action Plan targets of 5GW of solar PV capacity by 2025 and 8GW by 2030” he concluded.

ESB

Commenting on the findings of the report, a spokesperson from ESB Networks said: “By the end of 2023, ESB Networks expects that almost 1GW of solar will have connected from domestic roof top to utility scale solar projects.

This makes the solar industry the fastest-growing renewable power source in Ireland.”