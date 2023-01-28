The European Holstein and Red Holstein conference (EHRC) was established in 1966 to improve, develop and promote the Holstein and Red Holstein breed by close co-operation of all officially recognised European herdbooks.

Prior to this, European herdbook societies had no co-ordinated co-operation, each administering its herdbook according to its own rules. This led to very different breeding goals across the continent and difficulties in getting pedigree registrations recognised across member states.

Now in its 16th year, the theme of this year’s conference, which is set to take place in Ireland, is Farming with Nature - Future Proof the Cow.

Described as a “distinct pleasure” by IHFA CEO Laurence Feeney, the 16th European Holstein and Red Holstein conference will take place on 26-29 April 2023 in the Castleknock Hotel, Dublin. The conference will Include the annual EHRC AGM and a number of conference sessions focused on Holstein genetics for all types of systems, new trends and traits, digitilisation on farms and cows of the future.

Activities will include farm visits to the Monamore herd of Tom Kelly and the UCD Lyons research herd, a gala ball, and much more. It will conclude at the Emerald Expo in Co Cavan on Saturday 29 April.

Throughout the week, visitors and guests will hear from a number of Industry leaders with speakers, including chief breeding and production officer at Viking Genetics Lars Nielsen, Dr Finbar Mulligan of UCD, Dr Donagh Berry of Teagasc and Dr Siobhan Ring of the ICBF.

The conference is open to farmers, industry experts and all Holstein enthusiasts and is set to have something for everyone. To register, visit the IHFA website.