More than 350 dairy farmers from across Europe are expected in Cork at the end of June as Ireland hosts the 30th European Dairy Farmers (EDF) annual congress.

EDF is a club of progressive farmers who have come together to share costs of production. Costs and profitability of each member is analysed and shared at the congress.

This year’s event is being held at Rochestown Park Hotel from 28 to 30 June and involves visits to the Fitzgerald farm at Ballynoe, the O’Sullivan farm at Whitechurch and the Murphy farm near Macroom, as well as Moorepark research centre.