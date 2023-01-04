Renewable projects will be fast tracked through planning and will be harder to object to under new plans agreed by the EU.

Ireland has agreed to map areas across the country which will see renewable energy projects fast-tracked through planning under new plans agreed by the EU.

The new land designation or ‘renewables go-to areas’ will be in place within 30 months and will include areas of land, sea or inland waters which are deemed to be particularly suitable for specific renewable energy technologies and have lower risks for the environment.

In their plans, member states will develop and adopt mitigation measures that counter the potential adverse environmental impacts of the projects located in each go-to area.

The go-to area would then be subject to a simplified environmental impact assessment, instead of an assessment being carried out for each project, as is usually the case. The renewables go-to areas would also limit the grounds for a legal objection to new projects by presuming they are of overriding public interest.

Shorter deadline

agreed that permit-granting process should not take longer than one year for renewables projects and two years for offshore renewables projects.

For areas outside go-to areas, the permit-granting process should not exceed two years and three years for offshore renewables projects.

The Council agreed on a shorter deadline of six months for areas already designated as suitable for accelerated renewables deployment and have already undergone an environmental assessment as an immediate step. Specifically for solar developments, member states agreed that the permit-granting process would not exceed three months.

The Council agreed on the target of at least 40% of energy coming from renewable sources across the bloc by 2030.

However, the Commission’s proposal under REPowerEU to increase this target to at least 45% by 2030 failed to get agreement. The previous target in the 2018 renewable energy directive, is 32.5% by 2030.