Ireland produced the most beef per captita in 2020.

Ireland produced 131.4kg of beef and veal per capita in 2020, the highest production volume out of all European Union (EU) countries, according to the Food and Agriculture Association of the United Nations (FAO).

The volume of beef and veal produced per capita in Ireland was five times higher than the next highest EU country, the Netherlands, with its 25.4kg per capita. Irish production per capita was also over eight times the EU average of 15.5kg per capita.

European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski highlighted Ireland’s higher production levels per capita in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Production of beef and veal meat from slaughtered animals in ???? per capita in kg in 2020:



1 ???? 131,4

2 ???? 25,4

3 ???? 24,5

4 ???? 22,2

5 ???? 22,1

6 ???? 21,2

7 ???? 17,8

8 ???? 16,5

9 ???? 15,8

10 ???? 15,4

11 ???? 14,7

12 ???? 14,5

13 ???? 14,3

14 ???? 13,1

15 ???? 12,1

16 ???? 10,3



Source: Faostat

Milk production

Ireland also had the highest production level of cow’s milk per capita in 2020 at 1,777kg of milk.

Ireland produced four times more milk than the average for EU countries in 2020.

The figure was almost twice that of the country with the next highest production volume, Denmark, with its 985kg of milk produced per capita.

Overall, Ireland’s bovine milk production volumes were over four times the EU average of 413kg per capita in 2020.

Pork

For pork in 2020, Ireland was in the top five EU countries for production volumes per capita. Ireland came fifth on chart having produced some 66.4kg of pork per person.

Ireland produced 66.4kg of pork per person in 2020.

Irish production was closer to the EU average volume for pork of 52.2kg per person in 2020.

