Irish beef exports to China were worth €40m in 2019, says Bord Bia.

Ireland is “well positioned” to rebuild its beef trade with China following the resumption of exports, says Bord Bia.

Bord Bia China manager Conor O’Sullivan said the renewed market access to the lucrative market is “coming at a time when China is reopening up after nearly three years of tight COVID-19 controls”.

“There is a renewed optimism in the market, an eagerness to do business and prospects for growth are strong,” he said.

O’Sullivan said that favourable market conditions and the reopening of the food service sector in China, where Irish product was previously most commonly placed, positions Irish beef well.

Valuable market

Beef shipments to China were suspended in May 2020 following confirmation by the Department of Agriculture of an isolated case of atypical BSE.

The market had originally opened in 2018 and Irish beef exports to China were on a sharp upward trajectory between then and the market closure.

The value of the Irish beef imported into China rose from just over €2m in 2018 to almost €40m in 2019, the last full year of trade.

“In 2020, beef exports were on track to far exceed 2019 levels, with January to May figures having more than doubled compared with the same period in the previous year.

“I look forward to working with Irish exporters to reestablish our market position and help the industry maximise the returns from this high-potential market,” O’Sullivan said.

Campaign relaunch

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole described how there will now be a relaunch campaign of Irish beef in China to include trade seminars, chef demonstrations and media influencer activity, all aimed at driving demand among Chinese consumers.

“In the coming months, Bord Bia will also participate in two high-profile meat trade shows - the China International Meat Industry Exhibition (CIMIE) scheduled to take place in April and SIAL China, taking place in May - while further activities will be planned in due course,” he said.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O'Toole.

The Bord Bia chief said the reopening of the Chinese market also comes following the launch of a three-year €1.3m EU beef and lamb promotion last month to promote the safety, sustainability and natural values of beef and lamb to Chinese consumers and customers.

“This campaign will intensify in the months ahead and run until May 2024,” he said.

