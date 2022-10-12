DEAR SIR: Some readers may remember that I used to write the occasional letter to the Irish Farmers Journal about the disaster of Ireland’s energy policy.

Has the Government carried out a full assessment of the impact of wind and solar?

Ireland’s grid system is a machine like a tractor, a combine harvester or a clock. Wind electricity cannot be used alone, so that there must be at least 40% fossil fuel power in the grid before renewables can be allowed in.

The gusting erratic nature of the wind batters the delicate traditional turbine blades of the fossil fuel steam plant breaking them off. It has already resulted in Whitegate being shut down for over a year. The regulator has admitted this and Eirgrid admits it in its most recent report. Wind farms use a lot of fossil fuel electricity so that on a calm day in Germany, it takes electricity equal to all of Ireland’s traditional generation to supply their wind farms.

The Government subsidies claimed to relieve hardship announced in the Irish budget are paid to suppliers, not to householders.

The Government is now propping up energy companies who are obliged to pay for renewables which do not work, thereby fulfilling Irish Farmers Journal columnist Colm McCarthy’s prediction that there would be NAMA for windmills. You can be sure the media will never acknowledge that I was right.

Barry Cowen TD has called for accountability. They want to force farmers to reduce stock while they invited in data centres. We are facing enormous energy hardship caused by these ill-thought plans. The worse it gets, the more the Government will rely on solutions by those who caused it.

Surely, an independent public enquiry is called for which would hopefully bring out the truth and hold those responsible to account.