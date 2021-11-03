Reesink Ireland was recently appointed as the new Irish importer for the Farmtrac range of compact, mid-size and agricultural tractors. This appointment has brought about the introduction of the first fully electric tractor to the Irish market, the Farmtrac FT25G.

The tractor is powered by a 72V lithium-ion battery which generates 18kW (24hp). With its compact size, zero emissions and reduced noise levels, Reesink Ireland will be aiming the unit at stud farms, nurseries, local authorities, sports pitches and golf courses. The FT25G is fully chargeable from a domestic socket in five hours. The manufacturer says it has a battery life of four to six hours, depending on usage.

The battery powers two electric motors. The larger 15kw motor drives the transmission while the smaller 3kw motor powers the auxiliaries and power steering. The motors can be manually switched on or off as required to save the battery charge. The unit is priced at €31,000 including VAT, which is over double the price of its diesel counterpart (€14,500 Inc VAT).

New lease of life for Farmtrac in Ireland

Farmtrac was previously distributed in Ireland by Collins Farm Machinery in Dublin, but the brand has had no presence on the Irish market for the past number of years.

According to the most recent Irish Bulletin of Vehicle and Driver Statistics data, there are 92 Farmtrac tractors currently taxed for use on Irish roads, although the previous importer once claimed to have sold close on 200 units to Irish farmers.

Reesink Ireland, (a subsidiary of Reesink, a global distribution company), has just received its first consignment of tractors and is initially planning to concentrate on the compact and mid-size tractor ranges which will be sold from their retail branch in Nurney, Co Kildare.

Reesink Ireland is being headed up by general manager Tomás Cooney, who was previously involved with Lely Ireland at the same Kildare premises.

Farmtrac

Farmtrac is part of the Escorts group based who are based in India. Building tractors since 1961, the group claim to be among the world’s top 10 tractor manufacturers with over one million tractors sold since its inception. With production plants in both India and Poland, the Farmtrac range starts with a 21hp compact model and extends to the flagship 113hp model, while it comprises six different diesel-powered models as well as the electric model mentioned.