A Tipperary strength and fitness coach has started an 'Ireland's Fittest Farmer' competition, which involves a 12-week programme targeted at the individual farmer's own needs.

There are 12 farmers from all across the country involved in the programme, which involves a nutrition guide, a support group and weekly challenges.

The farmers come from Donegal, Wexford, Laois and Tipperary and range in age from 20s to 40s.

Noel Fogarty from Roscrea, Co Tipperary, is a qualified professional in the fitness industry and farms part-time also.

Background in fitness

"I run a gym called The Fitness Suite Templemore and have an honours degree in sports strength and conditioning.

"When I got the idea, I posted it in the Irish farming discussion group on Facebook," he said.

"A lot of them are drystock farmers, a few dairy farmers and a few others are lambing at the minute," he said.

Fogarty said that the plan is tailored to each farmer based on what equipment they have at home or if they have been using a gym.

"It's all online and we can go through things on Zoom."

Noel said that the idea sparked from noticing that the services section on DoneDeal had nothing fitness related.

"I thought that farmers would be interested in something like this and then I looked at the Irish farming discussion group and saw that it had 44,000 members and I threw it in and there was a fair interest in it," he said.

The cost per participant is €100 and the winner of the weekly challenges will be given a prize.