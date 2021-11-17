Overall male champion Liss Masterstroke, which sold for €3,300, exhibited by John and Sean McEnroe.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association returned to Carrick-on-Shannon for its premier autumn sale, which was held over the weekend.

This was the first time since 2018 the sale has been run and, similar to that time, the females proved most in demand.

Clearance rate for the heifers on offer hit just shy of 70%, with the average sale price resting at €2,562.

Males, on the other hand, proved harder sold, with only two of the 10 forward finding new homes to an average price of €3,400.

Prices were led by a call of €3,600 for the only red Angus heifer on offer Dulague Red Ella V260.

This August 2019-born heifer was one of the first lots through the ring and came from the herd of Richie Lombard, Castleisland, Co Kerry.

Sired by stock bull Fenland Red Emperor T008, she is out of UK-bred cow Mosshall Red Ella P480.

Carrying three stars on the replacement index, she sold served to Stairhaven Red Duke Raymond.

Overall female champion Lisnafanna Ellen W053, which sold for €3,000, exhibited by John Smyth, with breeder John Brady.

Overall female champion

Taking the overall female championship under Northern Ireland judge Alan Morrison was Lisnafanna Ellen W053.

This stylish September 2020-born heifer was brought out by John Brady, Virginia, Co Cavan. Sired by NCBC bull HW Farghal, her back pedigree includes Balmachie Lord Jock and Cardona Proud Punch.

Boasting four stars on the replacement index, she was knocked down by auctioneer Francie McGowan at €3,000.

Standing reserve in the female championship was one of the youngest heifers on offer, Molloy Lady Harper W312.

This end-of-November-2020-born heifer is sired by Netherton Mr Brazilian and is out of a Netherton Americano-bred dam. Bred by local breeder Brian Faughnan, this four-star heifer met her reserve at €2,350.

Reserve female champion Molloy Lady Harper W312, which sold for €2,350, exhibited by David Faughnan.

The second-prizewinning Liss Maylot W987 from Meath breeder John McEnroe secured the second-highest female price of €3,350.

This April 2020-born heifer is a daughter of the current Irish Aberdeen Angus all-Ireland champion Mogeely Dreamer T534.

Going back to a daughter of The Moss Black Angus, she sold served to Liss Dingle.

McEnroe also secured a bid of €2,900 for the first-prizewinning Liss Puffy W976. This heifer was also born in April 2020 and was bred the same way as the previously mentioned lot.

Topping an exceptional day for the Oldcastle breeder, Liss Masterstroke W013 secured the overall male championship and sold for €3,300.

This October 2020-born bull is also sired by the previously mentioned Mogeely Dreamer, this time back on a The Moss Etherlorance-bred dam.

With five stars down the line, he was secured by the judge for his Drummeer herd.

Reserve male championship

Taking the reserve male championship and selling for €3,500 was Drumbeera Mondello.

This stylish young October 2020-born bull was bred and exhibited by Thomas and Patrick Beirne from Carrick-on-Shannon.

Sired by stock bull Caulry Nationwide, he is out of a Luddenmore Fionn-bred dam that goes back to Bohey Leo.

The duo also performed well in the female section with their first-prizewinning heifer Drumbeera Betsey V257 selling for €3,000.

This rising two-year-old heifer was also sired by Nationwide, with Abberton Eminem on the dam’s side.