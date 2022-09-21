If you were down around the country music stage at the Ploughing this week, perhaps you saw the Irish Community Air Ambulance stand.

Providing critical care rapid response, Irish Community Air Ambulance is widening its services on the ground and needs your help for fundraising.

You can donate online or, alternatively, the charity would love for you to get your community involved in a fundraiser.

Incidents on Irish farms accounted for 13% of the charity’s taskings in 2021, which is the third highest after cardiac arrest and road traffic collisions.