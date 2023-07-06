Cow prices for some grades have fallen by almost 40c/kg, the ICMSA said. \ Ramona Farrelly

The beef price gap between Ireland and the UK is “deeply suspicious”, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has insisted.

Slamming factories for their “deafening silence”, ICMSA livestock chair Des Morrison said that “for the umpteenth time” farmers are forced to ask the same question: why is there such a gap in the price for the same animal in similar markets?

He called on factories to “cop themselves on” and deliver a return to beef farmers which will keep them viable.

Price difference

Morrison highlighted Bord Bia figures that show Irish beef prices have fallen steadily since 13 May, while the similar market of UK has seen prices climb steadily over the same period.

“It is beyond any kind of rational explanation to see a situation where, as of the week ending 18 June, the average price for Irish steers was €5.09 c/kg, whilst the average price for the same animal in the UK was 59c more at €5.68 c/kg (excluding VAT).

The gap is widening between Irish and UK beef prices, said the ICMSA. \ Donal O' Leary

“We have obviously to be careful about making specific allegations around price manipulation and the like but to be honest, the figures speak for themselves,” he said.

The ICMSA livestock chair described how from from 7 May to 18 June, the Irish R3 steer price dropped by 20.8c/kg, while R3 heifer prices dropped by 25.6c/kg.

“Even more shocking is the plunging decline in Irish cow prices during the same time. R3 cow price dropped by 28.7 c/kg. The O3 cow dropped by 27 c/kg and the P3 cow price dropped by 37.7c/kg (including VAT),” he said.

No answers

Morrison accused factories and the agencies and forums ostensibly charged with making the sector more transparent as now having explanation for the Irish and UK beef price gap.

He alleged that if they do have an answer, they “do not think it worth sharing with the very farmers who are being wiped-out on these kinds of returns”.

“Farmers are well able to monitor beef prices in the UK. I note the healthy demand and prices being achieved by manufactured beef,” he said.

The prices got by Irish processors exporting to the UK market are not being reflected in the prices farmers get here, he added.

