Addressing the recent IFA aquaculture conference in Westport, Co Mayo, IFA president Tim Cullinan said aquaculture has a vital part to play at a time of the greatest need for sustainable food production, through the development of sustainable Irish aquaculture.

“This must be underpinned by a commitment to implement all recommendations of the independent aquaculture licensing review and the implementation of suitable policy to develop the Irish aquaculture sector laid out in the Seafood Taskforce Recommendations.”

Irish aquaculture is worth €180m to the Irish economy, providing almost 2,000 direct jobs and contributing to 8,500 indirect jobs in the seafood sector, sustaining coastal communities.

The Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and the Marine Charlie McConalogue addressed the conference.

Tim Cullinan said attendees would be looking for firm commitments from the minister.

Appropriate funding

The IFA president said appropriate funding must also be made available to provide the resources necessary to make a viable, sustainable Irish aquaculture sector a reality.

This was the first time members of all aquaculture sectors have been able to meet in person in two years.

Further pig price increase needed as feed costs continue to rise

IFA national pigs committee chair Roy Gallie called on processors to deliver price increases back to farmers last week.

This follows the previous week’s increase, which was urgently needed given the massive cost increases on farms.

Pig farmers acknowledged the price rise of 20c/kg for last week’s pigs.

“However, feed cost rose by, on average, €45/t, which wiped out last Friday’s price increase. Ireland’s price is still 10% below the EU average and 28% below breakeven,” he said.

Other EU countries

“We are calling on the processors for another 20c/kg rise in the pig price to help farmers pay for feed, and to bring us into line with other EU countries,” he said.