UK buyers have moved to take full advantage of the lagging Irish beef price, increasing their imports compared to last year.

A massive €400/head beef price gap has opened up between Ireland and Britain.

This equates to an €8,000 difference for a farmer killing 20 bullocks at an average carcase weight of 380kg.

Based on the weekly prime cattle kill, the price gap means Irish farmers are missing out on €5m per week.

The €400/head gap has widened from €72/head in March 2023. The latest Bord Bia figures show that UK buyers have moved to take full advantage of the lagging Irish beef price. Irish beef exports to the UK rose by 5.6% in volume and 11.6% in value from January to July 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Northern Ireland beef prices are also running €300/head ahead of the Republic of Ireland.

Exports of cattle to Northern Ireland have more than trebled in the last six months, with 998 finished cattle exported for direct slaughter last week alone.

The latest Livestock and Meat Commission figures show R3 bullocks making the equivalent of €5.70/kg including VAT in Northern Ireland, €5.99/kg including VAT in Britain and €6.07/kg including VAT in Scotland.

In comparison, the Irish R3 bullock price was just €4.91/kg for the same week.