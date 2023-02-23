Irish beef prices should get a lift following the suspension of Brazil's exports to China, says the IFA.

Irish beef exporters and Bord Bia must grasp the opportunity created by Brazil suspending its beef exports to China, says the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

The suspension, due to the confirmation of a case of atypical BSE in Brazil, is an opportunity for Irish beef to gain ground in the lucrative and high-volume Chinese market, says IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden.

“We have just recently regained access to this market, a market our factories told us was critically important when we did not have access to it. This must now be reflected immediately in prices to farmers,” he said.

Brazil suspended its beef exports to China on Thursday following the confirmation of a case of atypical BSE.

In 2022, Brazil exported 1.238m tonnes of beef to China, half of its total exports of 2.264m tonnes.

Golden suggested that this “void” now puts Irish beef in a very strong position and insisted that it must be capitalised on by factories.

He warned that this additional market ground and value must then be returned in stronger beef prices to farmers.

Market outlook

Bord Bia predicts supplies of beef cattle will be down by 60,000 head this year, with the bulk of this reduction taking place in the first half of the year.

Considering this market outlook, Golden suggested that there will be significant tightening in cattle supplies for the coming weeks and months as demand for beef increases.

He said the gamesmanship of factories in trying to hold back on price this week was not working and the renewed farmer confidence from the potential now presented with the Chinese market will ensure prices move on.

The IFA livestock chair highlighted Teagasc figures which he said clearly show beef prices need to be in the region of €6.00/kg for winter finishers to be covered.

“This figure must be the minimum target price for beef and surpassing it is a reasonable expectation if the factories and Bord Bia ensure Irish beef fills some of the void created by the absence of Brazilian beef from the Chinese market,” he said.

Golden encouraged farmers to sell hard and demand immediate beef price increases.

