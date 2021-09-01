Irish Country Living journalists Janine Kennedy and Ciara Leahy have been nominated in categories for the 2021 Irish Food Writing Awards.

The awards are open to writers, journalists, chefs, bloggers, broadcasters, photographers and those who promote Irish food on social media.

Leahy and Kennedy have both been shortlisted in the “Writing about food producers” category, while Kennedy has also been shortlisted in two other categories, “Investigative food writing” and “Food writing on sustainability”.

Her investigations covered the areas of organic food and sustainable seafood, while the sustainability nomination was achieved on the back of her regenerative agriculture series.

The awards are judged by a panel of international experts and reward excellence in writing on Irish food.

